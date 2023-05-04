AG Miyares’ office said most are expected to get between $29 and $30.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – More than 119,000 Virginians who paid for TurboTax’s “free” tax-filing services will soon receive checks as part of a $141 million settlement, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.

Virginia will get more than $3.6 million from Intuit — the owner of TurboTax — after the company agreed to pay customers across the country who were deceived by ads promising free tax-filing services that they ended up paying for, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Those eligible for a settlement check include people who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years but who were able to file for free using the IRS Free File Program.

“TurboTax misled Virginians, and now they are officially paying the price,” Miyares said in a statement Thursday. “I’m proud that my office was able to put that money back into the affected consumers’ pockets, where it belonged all along.”

The amount of each check will vary based on how many of those years a taxpayer qualified for the free program but still paid. But Miyares’ office said most consumers are expected to get between $29 and $30.

Virginians eligible for a check will get an email from the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, and will get their check in the mail without having to file a claim, according to the attorney general’s office.

Checks are slated to be mailed out next week, Miyares’ office said. Roughly 4.4. million people across the U.S. will get checks from the multistate settlement.