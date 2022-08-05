RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SNAP emergency payments are coming to Virginia residents, a state agency confirmed Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Tuesday, August 16. Check the table below to see how much you’ll receive based on household size.

This table shows how much applicants will receive based on household size.

The enhanced SNAP benefits have been distributed since the declaration of a public health emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but VDSS still has to renew the program month by month.

If you need to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online or by calling your local social services department.