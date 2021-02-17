Virginia’s burning law now in effect

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo the Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif. Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s burning law is now in effect through April 30.

Residents are prohibited from having outdoor fires until after 4 p.m. if they are within 300 feet of woodland or grass brushland leading into woodland. Fires must be attended at all times if within 150 feet of woodland or grass brushland leading into woodland.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF), no fuel may be added or fire rekindled after midnight, regardless of proximity to woodland.

Residents may only have open-air fires between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight.

This law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of broomstraw and brush, and anything capable of spreading fire.

The commonwealth’s 4 p.m. burning law was put into place in the 1940s to help prevent wildfires.

“Virginia’s fire season takes place in the spring every year,” VDOF Eastern Region Fire Specialist Heather Tuck said. “All the leaves that fell last autumn are on the forest floor. The days are beginning to lengthen. Reaching through the leafless branches of the trees, sunlight dries out those fallen leaves, creating a cured fuel bed. These conditions make it easier for fires to catch and spread, making it more difficult for wildland firefighters to control them.”

Residents who break this law may be subject to a fine of up to $500.