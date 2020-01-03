Virginia’s senators address concerns over US airstrike that killed top Iranian commander

Virginia’s two Democratic senators reacted Friday to the U.S. airstrike that killed Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian military figure, near Baghdad’s airport.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be “harsh retaliation” in the wake of Suleimani’s death. According to reports, the threat from Iran has led to the planned deployment of nearly 4,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East.

Sen. Tim Kaine filed a war powers resolution Friday in effort to force Congress to debate and then vote on preventing “further escalation of hostilities with Iran.”

“For years, I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran. We’re now at a boiling point, and Congress must step in before Trump puts even more of our troops in harm’s way,” Kaine said in a statement. “We owe it to our service members to have a debate and vote about whether or not it’s in our national interest to engage in another unnecessary war in the Middle East.”

In a series of tweets, Sen. Mark Warner addressed Suleimani’s death and questioned the Trump administration’s plan moving forward “to prevent another catastrophic war in the Middle East.”

Presidential administrations of both parties have traditionally consulted with Congress before conducting strategically significant military actions… — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 3, 2020

While noting Suleimani “was a despicable killer” in an earlier statement Friday, Kaine called the airstrike a “drastic escalation of hostilities” that could threaten American lives in the region.

“As I have warned for years, Trump’s decision to tear up a diplomatic deal that was working and resume escalating aggressions with Iran has brought us to the brink of another war in the Middle East. Qassim Suleimani was a despicable killer, but this drastic escalation of hostilities — waging a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of that country and without congressional authorization — will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats, and families in the region. Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has made the region less stable, divided us from key allies, and is driving our adversaries together. Congress must act to stop President Trump from entangling America in yet another unnecessary war in the Middle East.” Sen. Tim Kaine

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District representative and former CIA officer, called Suleimani a “negative actor” in the region who was responsible for the death of hundreds in an interview Friday with 8News.

Like Warner and Kaine, Spanberger shared her concerns over the possibility of escalating tensions in the region after the airstrike.

An official statement from Spanberger was released shortly after her interview with 8News:

As a former intelligence officer who worked counterterrorism and Iran issues, I know full well that Soleimani had the blood of hundreds of American servicemembers and thousands of the region’s civilians on his hands. Over the decades, he built a shadow campaign of deadly violence and political unrest that has destabilized the Middle East. In the wake of this airstrike, I am concerned about immediate and long-term repercussions, especially as the administration has begun sending additional U.S. troops abroad. American lives across the entire region—including in Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Jordan—are now at greater risk, as are the lives of allied forces. Right now, we need to take steps to protect U.S. diplomats and military personnel around the globe—especially the many diplomats and the 5,000 U.S. troops already stationed in Iraq—from potential Iranian-directed reprisals. Additionally, the administration must brief Members of Congress on its proposed next steps to deescalate this spiraling situation with Tehran and on the legal justification and rationale for ordering this strike. Ultimately, the events of the past week reaffirm the need for a clearly-delineated Iran strategy that can prevent U.S. entry into yet another prolonged military engagement in the region.”

