Virginia’s elected officials describe scene at U.S. Capitol as protesters breach building: ‘I don’t recognize our country today’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Capitol has been put on lockdown and lawmakers have been asked to wear gas masks or leave their offices as protesters breached the building Wednesday as Congress was debating the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Two Democratic representatives from Virginia, Reps. Gerald Connolly and Elaine Luria, each described a frightening scene in tweets on Wednesday.

Rep. Luria said she had to leave her office due to reports of a pipe bomb, which has not been verified, and that she heard what sounded like multiple gunshots. Rep. Connolly said that members of the U.S. House have been instructed to use gas masks as tear gas was deployed.

“I don’t recognize our country today,” Luria tweeted after leaving her office.

