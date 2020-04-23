Virginia’s eviction ban extended through May

(WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Thursday that Virginia’s eviction ban has been extended through May.
According to Herring, the eviction ban is continued through May 17.
🚨UPDATE🚨 Virginia's ban on evictions has been extended until at least May 17th— Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) April 23, 2020
8News reported the Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.
