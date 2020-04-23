Breaking News
Despite VHHA’s urging, Northam extends ban on elective surgeries in Virginia

Virginia’s eviction ban extended through May

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
eviction_1537871637768.JPG

(WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Thursday that Virginia’s eviction ban has been extended through May.

According to Herring, the eviction ban is continued through May 17.

8News reported the Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events