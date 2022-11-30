RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Executive Mansion is ready for the holidays!

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin were presented with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association to be displayed at the mansion and help decorate for the holidays.

A 12-foot-tall Fraser Fir and 7-foot-tall Canaan Fir were donated by Ronald, Roberta, and Ryan Clouse of Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Winchester. John and Emily Houston of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County donated the four wreaths.

Following the presentation of the gifts, Youngkin proclaimed December to be Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

In Virginia, Christmas tree farmers grow more than 4.3 million Christmas trees, generating sales of $11.6 million.

“The Commonwealth is the seventh leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production, and thirteenth in number of operations with Christmas tree sales,” Mike Wallace with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a release. “Virginia has more than 10,000 acres used for Christmas tree production, with Grayson, Floyd, Loudoun, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties leading the Commonwealth in acreage of Christmas tree production.”

Virginians can search for Christmas tree farms near them by visiting VirginiaGrown.com or the Virginia Christmas Trees Growers Association.