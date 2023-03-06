NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is getting its first Buc-ee’s Travel Center — and it will be in the Richmond metro area.

According to a post on the New Kent County Virginia Economic Development’s Facebook page, the store will be located at the Emmaus Church Road exit off of Interstate 64 — about 20 miles east of downtown Richmond — and is expected to open in 2027.

The store is planned to be 74,000 square feet and have 557 parking spaces, 10 bus/RV parking spaces, 120 gas pumps and 24 Tesla charging stations.

The store is expected to bring 175 full-time jobs with benefits — at an average minimum wage of $16-$18 per hour — to the Richmond area.

There are currently no Buc-ee’s locations in Virginia, the closest one to the Richmond area is nearly 300 miles away along I-95 outside Florence, South Carolina.