Virginia’s first-ever director of diversity, equality, and inclusion announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Janice Underwood will join Northam’s administration as Virginia’s first-ever Director of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

Governor Northam announced Wednesday that Dr. Underwood, former Director of Diversity initiatives at Old Dominion University will take on the senior-level position.

The position was announced in May after Northam’s office said the idea came from talking to community leaders throughout the state.

The former ODU administrator said she was interested in the job because of Governor Northam’s work to address equity issues, following the scandal around a photo in his college yearbook page that showed a man in blackface and another in a KKK robe.

“He hasn’t always gotten it right,” Dr. Underwood said. “But what I respect the most is that he’s willing to learn and do the work.”​

Dr. Underwood earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Hampton Univerity. She completed her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Old Dominion University.

“Dr. Underwood’s background as an educator, leader and collaborator, as well as her experience promoting inclusive policies and directing a variety of diversity initiatives, make her the perfect person to fill this role,” Gov. Northam said.

In her new role, Dr. Underwood will help develop a sustainable framework for the continued promotion of inclusive practices across Virginia state government.

“I am deeply honored to serve the Commonwealth in this inaugural position,” Dr. Underwood said. “As I embark on this role I will be relying on my many personal and professional experiences as a teacher, an educational researcher, a parent and wife, and a diversity leader.”

State officials said over 80 people applied for the job and 30 had final interviews.

Dr. Underwood starts her new position on Monday, September 16.