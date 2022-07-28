CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first recovery program designed to help high school students recover from substance-use disorders is set to begin in August.

Local and state leaders, including some from Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS), will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to celebrate the opening of the Chesterfield Recovery Academy. The ceremony will take place at the academy’s location at 13900 Hull Street Road in Midlothian, followed by a tour of the premises.

Students enrolled in the academy will receive academic, emotional and social support from Chesterfield County Public Schools and various governmental health agencies to complete their high school education as they get clean.

Prospective students who wish to enroll in the program must fill out an interest form to begin the application process. The program is open to high school students in the following Virginia localities:

Charles City County

Chesterfield County

Colonial Heights

Dinwiddie County

Goochland County

Hanover County

Henrico County

Hopewell

New Kent County

Petersburg

Powhatan County

Prince George County

City of Richmond

Surry County

Sussex County

For those who are unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in person, a video of the event will be made available on the CCPS YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The program is supported through funding from legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly and Governor Glenn Youngkin in June.