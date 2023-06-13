NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first LGBTQ+ film festival will take place this week.

The Virginia Queer Film Festival runs from June 14-16 at Old Dominion University, and will have 21 different feature and short films by, for and about the LGBTQ+ community, with the goal of elevating “the spectrum of queer stories to educate, entertain, and build deeper acceptance and understanding of the Southern queer experience.”

The films were submitted from all over, even internationally, and picked by ODU film professor Priya Vashist and her department.

“We all have different stories, and we’re all here for different reasons, and I think the more stories we can tell and understand what humanity is all about and be accepting of that then the better off we all are,” said festival director Eric Hause, who also runs local LGBTQ+ magazine Outwire757.

“Visibility is really important and my hope is that some younger person, which to me would be someone 40 and under, comes to the film festival and sees themselves in one of those films and says ‘OK there’s the validation I’ve been looking for so maybe I can be more visible and more comfortable expressing who I really am’ … and that goes from trans people as well as gay, lesbian and non-binary people … whatever your thing is in the community we have a film for you,” Hause added.

They include a documentary from ODU alumnus and former student-athlete David McFarland called “Alone in the Game,” about the unique journeys and struggles of LGBTQ+ athletes. McFarland will hold a Q&A following a screening on Friday (the film starts at 4:30 p.m.)

Another local connection comes from the festival’s secretary, Norfolk State University professor Dr. Charles Ford. His 15-minute “Queer Norfolk: Red Lights and Civil Rights,” which focuses on the LGBTQ+ community in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood, runs on Thursday at noon at the Goode Theater followed by a discussion/workshop session.

“It looks at various places and people within Ghent, broadly defined, and how they influence not only LGBT history but national history,” Ford said.

Other shorter films include “Aikāne,” an animated movie inspired by the ancient Hawaiian term for intimate same-sex friends; “Black Rainbow Love,” a documentary that celebrates the stories of the Black LGBTQ+ community; “No One Know I’m a Dog on the Internet,” written and directed by Virginia Tech assistant professor Nate King; and “Parrot,” about a Philadelphia drag queen who protects a child after a crowd of protestors targets a Drag Story Time.

“Parrot” is inspired by the true events involving drag queen Brittany Lynn in 2019. Since then, threats and attacks on drag events have increased across the country as influential figures on the right ramped up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including falsely accusing drag queens, transgender people and others in the queer community of “grooming” children.

And more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country this year, with 200-plus specifically targeting transgender and non-binary people.

Though despite the attacks, support for LGBTQ+ rights is at an all-time high, surveys show, with 71% of the country in support of same-sex marriage, a new Gallup poll found.

Hause hopes this festival can add one more layer to a much greater effort in Hampton Roads pushing back on hate. It joins a packed local Pride calendar, with a wide range of events for 2023 that included Newport News’ first Pride celebration.

“It’s really turning out to be a nice addition to the wall against discrimination and homophobia that’s taking place and has a resurgence all around the world right now. It’s an interesting time. I feel like we’ve been kicked back to an earlier era when it was hard to be out and hard to be visible,” Hause said.

He says the City of Norfolk and local business sponsors in particular have been really supportive, in addition to the small handful of similar festivals in the South (notably in Atlanta and Durham, North Carolina).

“We have so many allies both within city government and with organizations and companies that now have diversity, equity and inclusion hiring processes, and this is just one more way to say ‘look at us, man,” we’re not scared, we’re just giving you people to see a different way of life.'”

If you can’t make it this week, the festival’s also worked to digitize all the films and will have those available on Vimeo starting in July, “so if you are in a rural area without access to that sort of content you just get us on the internet and look at it,” Hause said.

They’ll also share copies with schools and universities, and have more feature length films throughout the year at places like the Naro in Norfolk and The American Theatre in Hampton.

“This is sustained effort that will here for quite a long time, not just in June, but through the year,” Ford said

You can buy tickets for the event now online and pick specific screenings a la carte. There’s also a VIP package that allows you to watch everything through the three-day event.