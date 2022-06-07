RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A “Rare and Well Done” dining experience, Virginia’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is making its newest home at Short Pump Town Center in Richmond’s west end.

The Texas-based steakhouse is set to open mid-2023 and will be located along the perimeter of the mall, at 11788 West Broad Street.

Guests can expect to walk into Perry’s to an expansive 11,000 square foot main dining room with “glimpses of chefs creating innovations in the kitchen” at every angle, as well as four private dining rooms. The restaurant will have the ability to accomodate up to 350 people, and will offer patio dining to seat approximately 45 people.

“From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting, and other textures, every detail in the restaurant is selected to create an inviting environment to enjoy an intimate dinner, a business meeting, an elegant celebration,” the release stated.

Menu items will include butcher-fresh steaks, signature tableside presentations and carvings, and the flagship seven-finger-high pork chop as well as innovative seafood selections.

In Richmond, Bar 79, named after the year Perry’s was founded, will feature a beautiful island bar with glass walls that open to patio dining.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in Nashville to visualize what’s to come for the Richmond area.

Since its founding in 1979, Perry’s has expanded to locations in Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Raleigh, Coral Gables, Birmingham and across Texas. The expansion will continue with the Richmond location in 2023, and Kansas City in 2024.

Dinner service will be available Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.

“Richmond is a thriving culinary destination and our team is excited for the opportunity to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to both local Richmonders and the millions who visit the city every year,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We look forward to unveiling our stunning restaurant design and menu — and we can’t wait to call Richmond home and welcome our new guests.”