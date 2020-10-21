Virginia’s Individual Income Tax Filing Extension Deadline is Nov. 1

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Haven’t filed your income taxes yet? Well the deadline is fast approaching.

The automatic six-month filing extension deadline for individual income taxes for 2019 is Sunday Nov. 1. However, since it falls on a Sunday, taxpayers have until Nov. 2 to submit their return.

“Last year more than 488,000 taxpayers took advantage of the automatic, six-month filing extension in Virginia, and the majority of those returns came in electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Because of COVID-19, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically this year too and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”

If you have questions about your return or need more information, you can visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031.

LATEST HEADLINES: