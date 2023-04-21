RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education approved standards developed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration for K-12 history and social science standards.

Despite some harsh feedback and delays in the draft process, the State Board of Education approved the second rewrite of the standards in early February as the board wanted the public’s feedback. Before approval, the state board held six public hearings across the state in March.

The learning standards are revised every seven years. While state board members acknowledged the standards were “imperfect,” they admired the state’s Department of Education staff for helping to get the work done.

