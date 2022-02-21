Virginia’s lead IT official resigned after less than a month in Youngkin administration

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pick to lead Virginia’s information technology agency is resigning the post in what an agency spokeswoman called a “personal decision.”

The governor’s office confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that Phil Wittmer is stepping down from his role. The newspaper reported no explanation for his departure was provided.

Youngkin’s press team did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Wittmer’s hiring as the chief information officer of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, known as VITA, was announced in late January. He could not immediately be reached by AP for comment.

Youngkin took office in January, ushering in a new slate of leadership for most state agencies.