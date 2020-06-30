Virginia’s new gun laws that take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Democratic Majority passed seven major gun control reforms that go into effect July 1.

This package of reforms holds many controversial laws that highlight the ambitious legislative agenda of Virginia Democrats in the 2020 General Assembly.

These reforms include the following bills that were signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in April:

Lori Haas, the Virginia State Director of The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said that despite the outrage, the changes won’t be that noticeable to responsible gun owners.

“This law gives our public safety officials, law enforcement, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys the legal authority to separate a person temporarily from his or her firearms if that person shows signs of risks of harm to self, or perhaps risk of harm to others,” Haas said.

The big-ticket item for the Democratic Majority that did not pass in the 2020 session was a ban on assault weapons — but Haas said she would like to see that go through in 2021.