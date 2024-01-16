RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the deadline for open enrollment in Virginia’s new health insurance marketplace for 2024.

The new system was launched on Nov. 1, 2023, replacing the federal marketplace known as healthcare.gov.

Virginians who are eligible include anyone who is unemployed, self-employed or may not have affordable insurance options at their place of employment.

Anyone who experiences a “Qualifying Life Event” (such as having a baby or losing health insurance coverage) during the year may be able to enroll during a Special Enrollment Period from Jan. 17 to Oct. 31.

Last week, Virginia lawmakers said the marketplace had been a success since its launch in 2023.

“We are seeing health insurance rates in Virginia remain relatively stable and slightly even lower than last year,” said Kevin Patchett, director of Virginia’s Health Benefit Exchange.