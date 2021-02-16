Virginia’s new statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system expected to be up and running today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians still hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that’s expected to be up and running this morning.

Late last week, local health departments were directed to close their pre-registration portals in preparation for the launch. Over the weekend, pre-registration signs up were unavailable as existing waiting lists were imported into the new system.

Health experts hope this new system will bring some consistency to the sign-up process. So far, registration was handled by local health districts and each had their own process.

Anyone who previously filled out a survey or form through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new system. You will also maintain your current status in the queue, and be able to search that you’re in the system starting Tuesday morning.

All of Virginia is currently in Phase 1b with ongoing efforts to vaccinate people in Phase 1a. Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator has said about half of Virginia residents qualify under Phase 1a and 1b, and it could be until March or April until Virginia meets the demand to vaccinate those two groups.

According to VDH, local health districts were directed to replace their pre-registration forms with a link to the new statewide system at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 16. The link to the new system can be found here.