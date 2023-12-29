RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you haven’t already snagged your ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, it looks like the odds are no longer in your favor as they have officially sold out.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, the final ticket for the raffle was bought — marking the event officially sold out.

625,000 tickets for the raffle were put on sale on Oct. 3, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The following prizes will be awarded after the drawing at 1 p.m on Jan. 1, 2024:

5 $1 million winners

7 $100,000 winners

1,000 $500 winners

The Virginia Lottery has raised over $867 million for K-12 education this year, which it said accounts for 10% of the total budget for Virginia schools.