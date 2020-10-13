Virginia’s online voter registration system down on Tuesday deadline

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s online voter registration system is down on the last day of registration for this year’s election.

The issue with the Virginia Department of Elections’ citizen portal is statewide. It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved, but in the meantime people who are trying to register and vote early in-person will be given a provisional ballot, election officials say.

The department of election’s website reads: “We are in the process of updating the Citizen Portal. Due to these changes, Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable.”

This is a breaking update. More on early voting below.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re planning to vote in this year’s presidential election, the deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, October 13.

There are several ways you can register.

In-person registering at your local registrar’s office ends at 5 p.m.

Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m.

Mail registration just needs a postmark with today’s date (Tuesday, October 13)

Once you register, you can now request an absentee ballot by mail or go vote early in-person (through Oct. 31), or wait until Election Day (Nov. 3) to cast your ballot. If you register in-person, you can vote the same day.

Virginia is already seeing record numbers of early voting in 2020, now that every registered Virginian has the right to vote early.

To check your registration status, register to vote, learn about the candidates and more, check out our voting guide.

