Virginia’s special session to be held at VCU Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates will hold their special session at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center to allow proper social distancing.

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced the change Tuesday and released the following statement:

As Delegates convene to do the work of the Special Session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in every corner of the Commonwealth. Working with the Virginia Department of Health, the Siegel Center was chosen as it will allow for proper social distancing and the necessary safety precautions needed during this unprecedented time in our Commonwealth’s history. We have important work ahead of us this Special Session to address our biennial budget, support the Commonwealth’s recovery from COVID-19 and take long overdue action to reform our police and criminal justice systems. We will govern responsibly, safely and, as always, in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia.” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn

The delegates will convene on August 18.