Virginia’s state agency websites experiencing outage due to fiber cut

VIRGINIA — The state’s technology provider is experiencing outages due to a fiber cut.

The state’s technicians are on-site working to repair the damaged cable, Virginia Information Technologies Agency tweeted Tuesday morning.

A fiber cut near Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) is impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies. — VITA (@VITAagency) October 13, 2020

Due to the outage, state agency websites like DMV, Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia’s online voter registration are not working.

Joyce Fogg with the Virginia Employment Commission told 8News that the outage is impacting their website and that Virginians are not able to update their information or file a claim.

Voters can complete their voter registration at http://elections.virginia.gov or your local registrar’s office.

Due to an outage with Virginia's technology provider, DMV's websites, Customer Service Centers & 3rd party providers incld. DMV Selects are unable to provide transactions.



Voter registration & updates can be completed at https://t.co/mjCtkmwxHZ or your local registrar's office. pic.twitter.com/j456ZL24Gr — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) October 13, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.