Virginia’s state agency websites experiencing outage due to fiber cut

VIRGINIA — The state’s technology provider is experiencing outages due to a fiber cut.
The state’s technicians are on-site working to repair the damaged cable, Virginia Information Technologies Agency tweeted Tuesday morning.
Due to the outage, state agency websites like DMV, Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia’s online voter registration are not working.
Joyce Fogg with the Virginia Employment Commission told 8News that the outage is impacting their website and that Virginians are not able to update their information or file a claim.
Voters can complete their voter registration at http://elections.virginia.gov or your local registrar’s office.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.