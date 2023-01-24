RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Congratulations! The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Office of Vital Records has released the most popular names of newborn boys and girls for 2022.

Noah was found to be the most popular baby name for boys and Charlotte was the most popular name for girls. Half a century ago — in 1972 — VDH data showed that Michael and Jennifer were the most popular names for baby boys and girls.

“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” said Seth Austin, director of the Office of Vital Records. “We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”

VDH also announced that the most births in 2022 occurred in August, with 8,917 babies delivered. The most babies born in a single day were 359 on Aug. 17, 2022.

The Top 15 names for boys in 2022 are:

Noah James Liam William Henry Theodore Oliver Elijah Levi Benjamin Owen John Jack Asher Lucas

The Top 15 names for girls in 2022 are:

Charlotte Olivia Ava Amelia Emma Harper Evelyn Eleanor Sophia Elizabeth Lilly Abigail Riley Nora Chloe

According to VDH, there were 1,344 sets of twins born — and 19 sets of triplets — in Virginia in 2022. Fridays were the busiest day of the week for Virginia delivery rooms — with 14,429 babies born — and Sundays were the slowest — with 8,746 — in 2022.