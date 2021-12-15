Virginia’s top 15 private schools

Look out for two Richmond schools on the list

STACKER— America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts, and even before the United States was first established. Not too long after, two of the top private schools in Virginia joined the fray, opening their doors to Richmond children in the early 1910’s.

The U.S. instituted a uniform public school system in the 1840’s. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option.

To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Read on to find out the best private high schools in Virginia, starting with one in Richmond!

#15. Collegiate School (Richmond)

– Enrollment: 1672 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Foxcroft School (Middleburg)

– Enrollment: 167 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. St. Christopher’s School (Richmond)

– Enrollment: 938 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Loudoun School for Advanced Studies (Ashburn)

– Enrollment: 75 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Fairfax Christian School (Dulles)

– Enrollment: 276 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Randolph-Macon Academy (Front Royal)

– Enrollment: 292 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Flint Hill School (Oakton)

– Enrollment: 1097 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School (Alexandria)

– Enrollment: 1183 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Norfolk Academy (Norfolk)

– Enrollment: 1184 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Pinnacle Academy (Chantilly)

– Enrollment: 159 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Woodberry Forest School (Woodberry Forest)

– Enrollment: 406 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. BASIS Independent McLean (Mclean)

– Enrollment: 478 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. The Potomac School (Mclean)

– Enrollment: 1060 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Episcopal High School (Alexandria)

– Enrollment: 464 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. The Madeira School (Mclean)

– Enrollment: 324 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

Methodology

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Virginia using rankings from Niche. Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.