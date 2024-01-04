RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers to use caution if they choose to travel during this weekend’s winter storm.

Prospective travelers should consider changing their plans to avoid potentially hazardous conditions on Virginia roadways, according to VDOT.

“It’s important to remember that the safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Cathy McGhee in a press release.

For those who do choose to travel through the storm — which is expected to hit the Richmond region early Saturday, Jan. 7 — here are some additional tips from VDOT on how to be as safe as possible.

Check out forecasts along your planned route.

along your planned route. Make sure you leave extra time to get to your destination.

to get to your destination. Drive at a lower speed and leave longer following distances between yourself and other vehicles. VDOT recommends at least five seconds.

and leave longer following distances between yourself and other vehicles. VDOT recommends at least five seconds. Avoid passing snowplows or spreaders unless you absolutely have to.

unless you absolutely have to. Be aware of freezing conditions , especially when driving through places more prone to ice (such as bridges, overpasses and places in the shade).

, especially when driving through places more prone to ice (such as bridges, overpasses and places in the shade). Make sure you have a fully charged phone , in case you need to call for help.

, in case you need to call for help. Pack an emergency kit in case you break down or have to stop for an extended period.

The areas expected to receive the most winter weather during this storm are Bristol, Salem, Staunton, western Culpeper and northern Virginia, according to VDOT. Some of these areas could see snowfall — others, freezing rain.

VDOT will be pretreating some bridges and roadways. It will also carry out snow removal on state-maintained roads. Service will begin with Interstates, then primary and high-traffic roads. Roads considered low-volume, as well as those within subdivisions, will be cleared last.

If you have any questions, or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24/7 customer service center online or by phone at 800-367-7623.

You can also visit VDOT’s 511 site for real-time traffic updates.