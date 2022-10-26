RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s state inspector general is investigating if procurement laws were followed when a political advertising agency that produced Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign ads got a $268,600 state contract for a tourism video featuring the governor.

The Office of the State Inspector General is also looking into whether government funds were wasted, a spokesperson for the watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Public records show that Poolhouse, a Richmond ad agency that works with Republicans and has received $1.5 million so far for Youngkin campaign ads, was awarded the six-figure contract from the taxpayer-funded Virginia Tourism Corporation for the “Governor’s Welcome Project” ad.

The state tourism video, displayed now in Virginia airports and welcome centers, shows people enjoying various activities with Youngkin narrating and at the Richmond Raceway.

Questions about the bid process and accusations of “government corruption” from the top two Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly led them to send a letter to Inspector General Michael Westfall requesting an investigation.

“This situation presents serious questions regarding the use of taxpayer dollars for political purposes, and abuse of and/or the continued existence of the VTA’s procurement exemption,” Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) wrote in the Oct. 6 letter.

Kate Hourin, the state inspector general’s spokesperson, told 8News the watchdog agency determined that certain allegations made about the Virginia Tourism Corp. fall under its jurisdiction and the office “is conducting a Hotline administrative investigation.”

The inspector general’s investigation includes whether the Virginia Tourism Corp “followed the appropriate procurement laws and policies, and whether there was any waste of government funds,” Hourin added. The watchdog agency won’t review every question brought forward by Sen. Saslaw and Del. Scott because they are not within its jurisdiction.

Virginia Tourism Corporation CEO Rita McClenny told 8News in a statement that Poolhouse was picked “because they are a local, talented, Virginia-based company that has done exceptional work for other corporate clients from Anheuser-Busch to Honda to GE.”

But she acknowledged to other media outlets that Poolhouse was initially the only firm approached, and two other firms that ultimately did not submit bids were considered only after Youngkin’s office expressed concerns about the process.

According to VTC’s procurement rules, it needs to get at least six bids for contracts of more than $100,000. McClenny told Virginia Public Media that the policies allow her to step over those rules and also that Poolhouse was hired in part due to the firm’s “familiarity” with Youngkin.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation, Youngkin’s office and Poolhouse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

