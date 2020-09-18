Virtual ceremony celebrating anniversary of former Gov. Douglas Wilder’s inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A virtual ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the historic inauguration of former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder. Thirty years ago Wilder became the first African American governor in the United States.

Wilder is now approaching his 90th birthday, in a speech this morning he recalled growing up during segregation.

The former governor’s advice to the Commonwealth is that everyone needs to learn from the past and work across party lines to build a better future.

