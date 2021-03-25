Virtual training for an active shooter event offered by Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

A woman uses a laptop on April 3, 2019, in Abidjan. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services is hosting a series of training that could save your life.

The department’s new program helps residents train for an active shooter event. The program provides residents with strategies, guidance and ways to increase chances of survival.

“This two-hour training, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend / Run, Hide, Fight strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event,” DCJS posted on their website.

The training is free and online. CLICK HERE to sign up.