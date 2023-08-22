RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you a frequenter of National Parks in Virginia? A new report by the National Park Service shows the statewide economic impact of visitor spending in parks and local communities.

The report found that 22,507,067 visitors to the Virginia parks spent $1,246,900,000 in the state last year, resulting in 17,662 jobs and cumulatively benefitting the state’s economy by $1.88 billion.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”

Creek Scene on Island Drive in Jamestown (Photo: National Park Service)

The study showed that $23.9 billion of direct spending by park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park supported 378,400 jobs. The National Park Service said the cumulative benefit to the country’s economy was $50.3 billion.

The service reported the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with a national economic output of $9 billion. The restaurant sector had the second highest effects, outputting $4.6 billion.