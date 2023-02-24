RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has announced 19 Virginia artists and art students as recipients of their 2023-24 Visual Arts Fellowship.

Through this award, student and professional artists are awarded $8,000 for each professional artist, $6,000 for each graduate student artist and $4,000 for each undergraduate student artist, for a total of $116,000. This money will go toward supporting artists’ careers.

The seven professional fellowship recipients include:

Roberto Bocci (Arlington)

Vivian Chiu (Henrico)

Ben Durham (Henrico)

Sheila Giolitti (Norfolk)

Brittany Ofori (Richmond)

Elanor Thorp (Richmond)

Sand Williams IV (Richmond)

The five graduate fellowship recipients include:

Alex Del Dago (University of Virginia)

Stephanie Germosen (Virginia Commonwealth University)

Michelle Smith (James Madison University)

Morgan Williams (Norfolk State University)

Sara Zhou (Mary Washington University)

The six undergraduate fellowship recipients include:

Sydney Harrison (Virginia Commonwealth University)

Alex Henion (Cave Spring High School)

Fiona Marinaro (Savannah College of Art and Design)

Walker Moore (Virginia Commonwealth University)

Nadia Msalek (Virginia Commonwealth University)

Laneecia Ricks (Virginia Commonwealth University)

The Cy Twombly Graduate Fellowship awarded Nile Price, a Richmond photographer, for winning the VMFA fellowship twice.

According to VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges, this is one of the biggest fellowships in the nation and has awarded over 1,400 artists with over $6 million since 1940. Recipients come from a variety of artistic disciplines ranging from photography, painting, sculpting and more. Fellowship recipients are chosen by artists and art curators.