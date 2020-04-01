VMHC wants Virginians to document their COVID-19 experience for future generations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is looking for Virginians to document how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyday life.

The campaign is a way for Virginians’ COVID-19 experience to be preserved at the VMHC for future generations, says VMHC President and CEO Jamie Boskett.

“We need to remember that history matters,” Boskett said. “We’ve been around since 1831 which means that this institution has been witness to several pandemics of this scale before.”

We at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are seeking to document the impact in our state through your stories. While we can’t preserve everything, we are interested in collecting stories, observations, images, sound files, or moving images as quickly as possible. Over time, we hope to collect objects, diaries, documentaries, and more. Virginia Museum of History & Culture

From yellow fever to smallpox and the Spanish flu, Boskett hopes Virginians will share their COVID-19 experiences through the museum’s website. So far, Boskett says the response from Virginians across the commonwealth has been overwhelming.

“We’ve received information from the medical profession,” Boskett adds. “We’ve received teachers with documents of their communications with their students.”

And while no one knows how long the health crisis will last, future generations can learn from firsthand experiences, Boskett adds. It part of the reason why the museum is encouraging the public submit their stories.

“It’s been really rewarding to see people paying attention, wanting to contribute, knowing that together, we’re experiencing history in the making,” Boskett says, “and they can be part of it by having their voice captured in our archives.”

Click here to share your digital submissions throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.

