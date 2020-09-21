VMI students remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LEXINGTON, Va (WFXR) – As the second woman appointed to the bench. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneer for women’s rights and gender equality.

Virginia Military Institute Cadet Anna Armfield says, “What she did is motivating. It shows that women can take steps forward and change the world for the better.”

Cadet Anna Armfield attends VMI, and she says without Ginsburg’s efforts, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“Having women here has made a positive impact, it shows that we can be on the same playing level fields as men,” says Armfield.

“We are realizing that without her, we wouldn’t be here today. We wouldn’t have this opportunity and to have the ability to be a part of something bigger than us and to challenge ourselves. To be at a school that not everybody can say that they’ve had this experience.” VMI Cadet Anna Armfield

As Cadet Armfield continues her studies, she looks to join the United States Navy after graduation. She attributes her strong will and determination to the late supreme court justice who stood for so much and helped many.

“For me, it shows that I can do whatever I put my mind to like she did. She was strict and stern and to do what she wanted, and she knew what she wanted. It just shows that we can still do it today,” says Armfield.

Almost 25 years later, VMI female alumni are known to be trailblazers of their own. All because one woman took a stand to make sure women’s voices were heard.

“I hope women continue to take on challenges that are bigger themselves and take on things that people haven’t done before,” says Armfield.

