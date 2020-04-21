Volunteers pack thousands of meals for students in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Weekly meals for students who are out of class due to COVID-19 are being served up by volunteers in Bluefield, Virginia. Those meals are packed on Thursdays and Fridays by volunteers and delivered on Mondays.

They deliver more than 2,000 meals each week. Delivery is done by buses along their regular bus routes. Volunteers said it’s important to them to be able to make sure kids have food while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels good to know that they’re able to get meals during the week, that they’re being taken care of because it can be a challenge to get to the store, especially at this time.” said Natalie Creasy with Graham High School Food Service

Workers wear masks and gloves, and keep at a safe distance while out delivering meals to help prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.

