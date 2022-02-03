CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed one person has died after colliding with a Carroll County Public School bus at 7:34 a.m. Thursday.

According to a release from the department, the crash occurred at Route 58 and Canary Lane.

The driver of the passenger vehicle did not survive, the release states.

The Carroll County School bus driver was not injured; however, one student on the bus did sustain minor injuries.

The release did not reveal what may have caused the crash and continues to investigate the incident.