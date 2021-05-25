VSP: 1 transported to hospital by helicopter after Russell Co. school bus crash, student minorly injured

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Russell County Tuesday morning.

According to the VSP Division Four Headquarters in Wytheville, troopers were dispatched to the crash on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Lane at 7:51 a.m.

VSP reports injuries were confirmed at the scene of the crash.

A release from VSP states the bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane with its flashing lights on when a Honda sedan “when a 2003 Honda sedan failed to stop in time and ran into the back of the bus.”

The updated release states one of the 17 students on the bus reported a minor injury.

According to Russell County Director of Schools Gregory Brown, the student with a minor injury taken by a parent to be medically examined as a precaution after complaining of a headache.

A med-flight helicopter was sent to the scene of the crash and transported the driver of the Honda to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

A replacement bus took the rest of the students to school after they were medically assessed, according to Brown. The bus driver was also not injured in the crash.

School personnel is still on the scene of the crash as of 10 a.m.

All parents have been notified of the crash, Brown said.

VSP reports the crash is still under investigation with charges pending.

Lebanon Lifesaving Crew Captain Nolan Stevens told News Channel 11 that the driver of the vehicle was removed from it with assistance from emergency responders. LSC Medic Kevin Townsend said EMS on-scene pried off the door to extricate the driver.

Stevens said Castlewood Fire & Rescue and Copper Creek-Moccasin Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.