VSP: 4-year-old boy dies after Prince Edward County crash

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A four-year-old died from injuries sustained in a highway crash Sunday in Prince Edward County.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle was driving north on Route 604 around 12:30 p.m. July 5 when it ran off the right side of the road, ABC-affiliate WSET reports.

Troopers said the vehicle over-corrected “which caused the vehicle to cross back onto the highway, cross the center line, and hit a pickup truck going in the opposite direction.”

The boy was taken to VCU Medical Center where troopers say he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

