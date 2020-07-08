VSP: 4-year-old boy dies after Prince Edward County crash

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A four-year-old died from injuries sustained in a highway crash Sunday in Prince Edward County.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle was driving north on Route 604 around 12:30 p.m. July 5 when it ran off the right side of the road, ABC-affiliate WSET reports.

Troopers said the vehicle over-corrected “which caused the vehicle to cross back onto the highway, cross the center line, and hit a pickup truck going in the opposite direction.”

The boy was taken to VCU Medical Center where troopers say he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here for WSET’s report.

