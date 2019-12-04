VSP: 7 people killed in traffic-related crashes Thanksgiving weekend

Numbers lower, but troopers say 'even one fatality is one too many'

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thanksgiving weekend crashes claimed the lives of seven people, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said they responded to 1,312 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 178 of those resulting in injuries and seven in death. While the number is fewer than in year’s past, troopers say “even one fatality is one too many.”

Of the seven people killed in traffic crashes on Virginia highways, troopers say two were teenagers and three were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“The fatal crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and the counties of Bedford, Henrico, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Rockbridge, and Stafford. Six of those killed were drivers and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes,” the release read.

Troopers report 12 traffic-related fatalities occurred during the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend. In 2017, troopers say traffic crashes claimed the lives of 14 people.

In an effort to curb traffic deaths and injuries over the Thanksgiving weekend, VSP participated in the Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) campaign.

The 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing:

5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers statewide.

83 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

490 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.

State police also helped 2,294 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.

