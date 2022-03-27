WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a Colonial Beach man who has been missing for 11 days.

According to VSP, 73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was seen on Wednesday, March 16 walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland County. Since Hopewell’s disappearance, multiple irregular purchases have been made with his credit and debit cards.

Anyone with information regarding Hopewell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or VSP at 804-609-5656.