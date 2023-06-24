VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help finding a Virginia Beach man who they say hasn’t been seen since Friday evening.

According to VSP, 62-year-old Kevin DeVore was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Knights Bridge Lane in in Virginia Beach. DeVore is believed to be on foot and heading in an unknown direction.

DeVore is believed to be wearing a veteran hat, a green plaid long-sleeve shirt, black cargo pants, black sneakers and a black leather jacket.

DeVore suffers from a cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP. Anyone who believes they may have seen DeVore or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.