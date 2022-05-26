UPDATE: According to VSP, Sherrie Ann Smith has been located and is safe.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a woman they say went missing from Virginia Beach.

According to police, 68-year-old Sherrie Ann Smith was last seen at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 on the 1000 block of First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. She is believed to have been wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black and pink backpack.

Smith suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Smith is a 68-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and grey hair, she stands at 5’4″ and weighs about 110 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 757-385-5000.