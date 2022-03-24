VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help locating a missing Virginia Beach they believe to be in danger.

According to a tweet from VSP, 79-year-old Margaret Dyer, was last seen Thursday around noon on Fleet Drive in Virginia Beach. She is believed to be wearing a red sweatshirt and light blue jeans, and driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina tags HEV 3833.

Dyer stands at 5 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Dyer has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance is believed to pose a credible threat to her health and safety. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.