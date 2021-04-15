VSP asking for public’s help finding suspect and vehicle linked to interstate shooting

VSP said the shooting occurred at about 11:56 p.m. on April 12 in the eastbound lanes of I-264 in the area of Military Highway. The driver of a blue Nissan sedan shot and seriously injured the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram, according to officials. (Photo courtesy of VSP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle and suspect linked to an interstate shooting that happened on Monday.

VSP said the shooting occurred at about 11:56 p.m. on April 12 in the eastbound lanes of I-264 in the area of Military Highway. The driver of a blue Nissan sedan shot and seriously injured the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram, according to officials.

Anyone who has information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 757-556-5213 or 757-746-2699, or by emailing questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.