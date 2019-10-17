VSP: Buckingham County fire that killed family of 3 deemed not suspicious

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a fire that claimed the lives of a family of three does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Virginia State Police say just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, they received reports of a home on fire on James Anderson Highway.

Once they were able to extinguish the flames, the bodies of two adults and a juvenile were found.

Family members told 8News they believe it was Colette Booker, Earl Booker, and a 10-year-old girl.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Friends, family remember victims of Buckingham County fatal fire

RELATED: Family of 3, including 10-year-old child, dead in Buckingham County house fire