VSP cautions drivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Eastern Shore

VIRGINIA, USA (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is urging drivers to stay alert as weather conditions worsen.

VSP said Friday morning that they have aviation teams, patrol and search and recovery personnel ready for any storm-related emergency calls along the Eastern Shore, throughout Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula and the Metro-Richmond region.

Virginians should avoid traveling through/to Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore and the Middle Peninsula until the storm has passed, VSP said.

“Residents should be alert for flood waters from heavy rains, and debris and downed trees caused by the strong wind gusts,” Virginia State Police said.

Drivers should be aware that the state law requires headlights to be turned on whenever wipers are activated.

