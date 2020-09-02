VSP cautions travelers to drive safely ahead of Labor Day weekend

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The holiday weekend has seen a rise in traffic fatalities in each of the last three years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police are urging motorists to drive safely as the holiday weekend has seen a rise in traffic fatalities in each of the last three years.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts.

“It’s really quite simple – seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

VSP reports that the 2019 Labor Day weekend saw a rise in fatal crashes across the commonwealth. A total of 17 people died in traffic crashes during the four-day holiday, compared to 14 deaths in 2018 and five deaths in 2017.

Troopers report as of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 532 fatalities on Virginia highways in 2020 as compared to 531 in 2019.

“In a year where there have been fewer cars on the roads, this trend is disturbing,” Settle added.

VSP will participate in a nationwide traffic safety program that aims to reduce deadly crashes, impaired driving and speeding. The traffic enforcement begins Friday, Sept. 4 at 12:01 a.m. through midnight Monday, Sept. 7.

