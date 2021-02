RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tree topples over and crushed a police cruiser in Brunswick County Saturday evening.

Trooper J.E. Weidman was outside of his patrol car helping with another downed tree in the area when one fell on his car.

This is – or was – #VSP Trooper J.E. Weidman's car on I-85 in #Brunswick Co. He was outside his car for a downed tree when this one fell. Plz stay off the roads overnight. It's not worth the risk to you, your vehicle, or your life. #icestorm2021 #stayhome @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/TDuxtg6X9D — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 14, 2021

No one was injured.

Authorities are asking residents to stay off the road overnight in order to keep everyone as safe as possible following this weekend’s ice storm.