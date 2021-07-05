VSP gives out speeding tickets over holiday weekend; some more than 70 mph above the speed limit

A driver was going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone in Virginia beach. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police posted on Facebook that its troopers had a busy Holiday weekend passing out speeding tickets.

VSP said some drivers went more than 100 mph on state roadways. Here are some of the worst offenders:

  • A person went 134 mph in a 60 mph zone in Chesapeake. That was 74 mph above the speed limit.
  • A driver was going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone in Virginia Beach, which was 65 mph above the speed limit.
  • Another person was going 106 mph in a 70 mph zone in Botetourt County. This is 36 mph above the speed limit.

In Virginia, going more than 85 mph or 20 mph above the speed limit qualifies as a reckless driving charge, and will stay on your DMV record for 11 years.

