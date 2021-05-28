VSP increasing patrols, VDOT lifting most lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the unofficial start to summer, Virginia State Police say they’re increasing patrols on the roadways.

Starting midnight Friday through midnight Monday, May 31, you may see more police on the roads as part of their ‘Operation C.A.R.E.’ program.

The program is intended to reduce crashes, deaths and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police are also asking drivers to buckle up. Since last Friday, 22 people have lost their lives on Virginia’s roadways. According to police, eight of those lives could’ve been saved by wearing a seat belt.

Safety operations come as AAA expects 34 million Americans to take a road trip this weekend with Friday, May 28 projected as one of the busiest travel days.

To help ease traffic, VDOT is lifting most lane closures and suspending most highway work zones starting at noon on Friday, May 28 and lasting through noon Tuesday, June 1.

Some semi-permanent work zones or travel delays may still be in effect including:

Amelia County

Route 360/Patrick Henry Highway – Replacing bridge over Route 360 Business. Westbound traffic shifted to eastbound lanes to allow construction of the westbound bridge.

Chesterfield County

Route 10/W. Hundred Road – Widening road from Bermuda Triangle Road to Rivers Bend Boulevard in both directions. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph.

Route 10/I-95 Interchange – Improving interchange. Ramp from W. Hundred Road (Route 10) west to I-95 north restricted to a width of 12 feet.

The agency also has an online travel-trends map that shows peak congestion times from 2018 and 2019 Memorial Day holidays. Drivers are encouraged to use it to see when roads have historically been busy. You can access that here.