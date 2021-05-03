VSP investigating DUI crash that killed two people in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a vehicle crash that killed two people on Suturday in Orange County.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. on May 1, at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Independence Road.

VSP said a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was headed east on Independence Road when. The vehicle did not stop at the sign and hit a northbound 2021 Honda CRV. Troopers said the collision caused the Chevrolet to hit an embankment and overturn.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael E. Sprouse, 43, of Unionville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. VSP said Sprouse was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash. Officials said Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Honda, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, of Unionville, also died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries, according to VSP. Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence, and one count of failing to stop at a stop sign. Sprouse is being held without bond and will be transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.

VSP said this is an ongoing crash investigation.