FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Southeast of Warrenton in Fauquier County.

According to VSP, the crash took place on Meetze Road (Route 643) about three quarters of a mile north of Beach Road (Route 616). A BMW 750i was heading south when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 37-year-old Seth J.P. Slaby, of Midland, Va, died at the scene, he was wearing a seatbelt.